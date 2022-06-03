TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 31-year-old Mississippi man was arrested on Thursday, by the Texarkana Texas Police Department for his alleged involvement with the shooting death at a Chili’s parking lot.

On Dec. 31, 2020, Jermaine Aldridge was found lying between two cars in the Chili’s parking lot around 4:30 p.m. He had been shot once in the back and died at the scene, according to TTPD.

Although there was very little information initially, TTPD investigators said their detectives went through the evidence, tracked down leads and interviewed people who might know something about what happened that day.

TTPD eventually arrested Cedric Alexander of Walls, Mississippi. Alexander is being held in the Bi-State Jail with a $1 million bond. Police said they expect more arrests in the coming weeks.

If anyone has any more information about the shooting incident, they should contact TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.