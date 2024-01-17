MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Clarksdale, Mississippi left a minor injured on Monday morning, according to the Clarksdale Police Department.

At 11:15 a.m. officers say that three minors were walking in the area of Herrin Street and Maple Street when a car drove by and an unknown suspect(s) started shooting at them.

One of the minors was then shot in the arm.

Police say within the same area, a house and vehicle in the 700 block of Pecan Street were shot into.

There were no additional injuries reported.

From January 12 through January 17, CPD responded to the following shots fired calls,

400 block of McKinley Street

700 block of West Second Street

600 block of Pecan Street

CPD also said they responded to the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue regarding a stolen 2017 Kia Sorento. The tag number is Mississippi DAW9610.

If you have information to help locate this vehicle, call the Clarksdale Police Department at 662-621-5151.