MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich.

On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds.

Missouri State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions of dollars being held by the Mississippi Treasury waiting to be claimed by the rightful owners.

The unclaimed money comes from accounts that are either inactive or whose owners and heirs have not been claimed. The state treasury said some accounts are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Unclaimed money can also include lost savings accounts, life insurance policies, uncashed dividend checks, utility security deposits, and tax refunds.

If you want to search for the unclaimed property, a specialist from the Treasurer’s office will be available Tuesday, November 29, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tate County Justice Court Building at 103 Preston McKay Drive, Senatobia, MS.

Folks in Desoto County can go to the Desoto County Administration Building from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to meet with an unclaimed specialist. The building is located at 365 Losher Street in Hernando.

To expedite claims, individuals are encouraged to bring the following:

• Photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID card, etc.)

• Social Security Card (OR official document containing the SSN)

• Proof of address (utility bill, etc.)

• Proof of name change (marriage license, divorce decree, etc.)

• If the owner is deceased, bring the death certificate, will, obituary, or affidavit of death



You can check the state’s complete listings to see if there is unclaimed money in your name or a loved one’s name by clicking right here.