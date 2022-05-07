Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Memphis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Huntsville in 2015-2019: 141 (#26 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Migration from Memphis to Huntsville: 110 (#78 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 31 to Memphis

#49. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 146 (#54 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Migration from Memphis to Oklahoma City: 124 (#70 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 22 to Memphis

#48. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Gulfport in 2015-2019: 147 (#28 most common destination from Gulfport)

– Migration from Memphis to Gulfport: 514 (#13 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 367 to Gulfport

#47. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Raleigh in 2015-2019: 152 (#57 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Migration from Memphis to Raleigh: 118 (#75 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 34 to Memphis

#46. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Johnson City in 2015-2019: 158 (#7 most common destination from Johnson City)

– Migration from Memphis to Johnson City: 326 (#26 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 168 to Johnson City

#45. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 160 (#73 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Migration from Memphis to Cincinnati: 349 (#24 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 189 to Cincinnati

#44. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Columbus in 2015-2019: 168 (#68 most common destination from Columbus)

– Migration from Memphis to Columbus: 163 (#58 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 5 to Memphis

#43. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 169 (#67 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Migration from Memphis to Jacksonville: 462 (#17 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 293 to Jacksonville

#42. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Portland in 2015-2019: 175 (#81 most common destination from Portland)

– Migration from Memphis to Portland: 110 (#78 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 65 to Memphis

#41. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 176 (#68 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Migration from Memphis to Indianapolis: 167 (#56 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 9 to Memphis

#40. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 178 (#20 most common destination from Baton Rouge)

– Migration from Memphis to Baton Rouge: 188 (#51 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 10 to Baton Rouge

#39. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Fort Smith in 2015-2019: 182 (#6 most common destination from Fort Smith)

– Migration from Memphis to Fort Smith: 284 (#29 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 102 to Fort Smith

#38. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Seattle in 2015-2019: 184 (#107 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from Memphis to Seattle: 556 (#11 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 372 to Seattle

#37. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 190 (#23 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Migration from Memphis to Fayetteville: 263 (#34 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 73 to Fayetteville

#36. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Hot Springs in 2015-2019: 193 (#5 most common destination from Hot Springs)

– Migration from Memphis to Hot Springs: 219 (#44 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 26 to Hot Springs

#35. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Tampa in 2015-2019: 196 (#96 most common destination from Tampa)

– Migration from Memphis to Tampa: 234 (#39 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 38 to Tampa

#34. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Kansas City in 2015-2019: 203 (#68 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Migration from Memphis to Kansas City: 431 (#18 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 228 to Kansas City

#33. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Birmingham in 2015-2019: 217 (#29 most common destination from Birmingham)

– Migration from Memphis to Birmingham: 242 (#38 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 25 to Birmingham

#32. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 221 (#36 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Migration from Memphis to Salt Lake City: 59 (#116 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 162 to Memphis

#31. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Clarksville in 2015-2019: 225 (#25 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Migration from Memphis to Clarksville: 339 (#25 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 114 to Clarksville

#30. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from San Antonio in 2015-2019: 235 (#71 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Migration from Memphis to San Antonio: 248 (#36 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 13 to San Antonio

#29. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Austin in 2015-2019: 235 (#62 most common destination from Austin)

– Migration from Memphis to Austin: 268 (#33 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 33 to Austin

#28. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 270 (#57 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from Memphis to Minneapolis: 270 (#31 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 0 to Memphis

#27. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 295 (#100 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from Memphis to Philadelphia: 224 (#41 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 71 to Memphis

#26. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 305 (#26 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)

– Migration from Memphis to Louisville/Jefferson County: 131 (#65 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 174 to Memphis

#25. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Phoenix in 2015-2019: 310 (#75 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from Memphis to Phoenix: 418 (#20 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 108 to Phoenix

#24. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 323 (#36 most common destination from Milwaukee)

– Migration from Memphis to Milwaukee: 180 (#53 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 143 to Memphis

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Houston in 2015-2019: 329 (#82 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from Memphis to Houston: 971 (#6 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 642 to Houston

#22. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Pensacola in 2015-2019: 334 (#19 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Migration from Memphis to Pensacola: 143 (#61 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 191 to Memphis

#21. Albany, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Albany in 2015-2019: 377 (#3 most common destination from Albany)

– Migration from Memphis to Albany: 35 (#149 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 342 to Memphis

#20. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Washington in 2015-2019: 381 (#118 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Memphis to Washington: 520 (#12 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 139 to Washington

#19. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Charlotte in 2015-2019: 389 (#47 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Migration from Memphis to Charlotte: 122 (#72 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 267 to Memphis

#18. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from San Diego in 2015-2019: 443 (#65 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Memphis to San Diego: 218 (#45 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 225 to Memphis

#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 456 (#90 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Memphis to Los Angeles: 498 (#14 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 42 to Los Angeles

#16. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from New Orleans in 2015-2019: 457 (#20 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Migration from Memphis to New Orleans: 208 (#46 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 249 to Memphis

#15. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Greensboro in 2015-2019: 468 (#11 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Migration from Memphis to Greensboro: 83 (#96 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 385 to Memphis

#14. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 483 (#41 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Migration from Memphis to Virginia Beach: 429 (#19 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 54 to Memphis

#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from New York in 2015-2019: 515 (#118 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Memphis to New York: 354 (#23 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 161 to Memphis

#12. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Knoxville in 2015-2019: 525 (#6 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Migration from Memphis to Knoxville: 955 (#7 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 430 to Knoxville

#11. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Miami in 2015-2019: 587 (#53 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from Memphis to Miami: 298 (#27 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 289 to Memphis

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Atlanta in 2015-2019: 683 (#62 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Memphis to Atlanta: 1,422 (#3 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 739 to Atlanta

#9. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Jonesboro in 2015-2019: 699 (#2 most common destination from Jonesboro)

– Migration from Memphis to Jonesboro: 492 (#16 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 207 to Memphis

#8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Dallas in 2015-2019: 724 (#58 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from Memphis to Dallas: 1,485 (#2 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 761 to Dallas

#7. Jackson, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Jackson in 2015-2019: 781 (#5 most common destination from Jackson)

– Migration from Memphis to Jackson: 1,170 (#4 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 389 to Jackson

#6. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 795 (#5 most common destination from Chattanooga)

– Migration from Memphis to Chattanooga: 498 (#14 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 297 to Memphis

#5. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from St. Louis in 2015-2019: 799 (#17 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Migration from Memphis to St. Louis: 1,061 (#5 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 262 to St. Louis

#4. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Little Rock in 2015-2019: 853 (#7 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Migration from Memphis to Little Rock: 661 (#9 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 192 to Memphis

#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Chicago in 2015-2019: 931 (#63 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Memphis to Chicago: 695 (#8 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 236 to Memphis

#2. Jackson, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Jackson in 2015-2019: 1,135 (#1 most common destination from Jackson)

– Migration from Memphis to Jackson: 579 (#10 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 556 to Memphis

#1. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis from Nashville in 2015-2019: 3,583 (#2 most common destination from Nashville)

– Migration from Memphis to Nashville: 3,735 (#1 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 152 to Nashville

