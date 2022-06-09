MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating after a Meridian police officer was shot and killed on Thursday, June 9.

The officer-involved shooting happened on 51st Avenue in Meridian city limits. The police officer has not been identified.

Investigators said the suspect, 31-year-old Dante Marquez Bender, is believed to be driving a 2004 black Nissan Armada with a tag that reads “IMANI.” He is considered armed and dangerous.

Bender is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 299 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen at 2408 51st Avenue in Meridian, MS, on June 9, 2022, at approximately 5:36 p.m. and was wearing a purple sweatshirt and purple sweatpants.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Bender, call 911 or 1-855-485-TIPS (8477) or send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

Upon completing their investigation, MBI agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office

In a tweet, the Southaven Police Department showed the Meridian Police Department some support, saying, “We send our condolences to the Meridian Police Department as they mourn the loss of their officers who was killed in the line of duty. We are praying for his family, friends, and MPD.”