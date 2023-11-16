MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Sen. Brent Taylor is appealing to Tennessee’s governor to help Memphis fight a recent wave of brazen crimes that have left “law-abiding citizens in terror.”

Taylor, a Republican who represents east Shelby County and parts of East Memphis, sent a letter to Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday requesting state aid, including more Tennessee Highway Patrol officers, for Memphis.

“My city is under siege,” Taylor wrote.

He went on to list several high-profile incidents, including this Sunday’s shooting death of St. Jude researcher Dr. Alexander Bulakhov during a robbery, smash-and-grab store thefts, the coordinated looting of a FedEx truck, and local interstates being shut down while drivers spin out their vehicles and passengers brandish weapons.

Taylor says the situation is so dire that many constituents are asking for the governor to call the National Guard to Memphis, though he says that would be an ineffective solution.

Instead, he asked for increased THP patrols on interstates and state routes, the creation of a monitoring team to make crime and arrest data public, and the governor’s support of “Republican efforts in the General Assembly to hold our local prosecutors, judicial system, and criminals accountable.”

“Memphis needs help to save it from future ruin,” Taylor wrote. “The State of Tennessee cannot be successful if its most famous city is not successful.”

The number of homicides and murders in Memphis is up sharply in 2023 over the previous year. As of Oct. 9, MPD reported 302 homicides (254 murders) compared to 221 homicides (185 murders) at the same time a year before.

The Memphis Shelby Crime Commission said between January and June 2023, theft from vehicles was up 130.3% in Memphis compared to the same time in 2022.

