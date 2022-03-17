MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was reportedly shot to death at a Nashville gas station Thursday morning.

Metropolitan Nashville Police have identified the man as 23-year-old Cornell M. Evans.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police, the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. at the 7-11 at 3200 Clarksville Pike.

The clerk reportedly told police Evans came into the store, went directly to the bathroom and stayed in there for “an unusual period of time”. Nashville Police say Evans became “agitated and furious” when the clerk asked him to leave and began berating the clerk and other employees.

Nashville Police say as Evan left the store, the clerk walked to the front of the parking to convince Evans to leave the property. Evans and the clerk reportedly got into a physical fight on the sidewalk in front of the store.

According to Nashville Police, the clerk pulled out a pistol and shot Evans as Evans punched him from behind.

Evans was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Nashville Police say the clerk gave a statement to homicide detectives. No charges have been filed at this time.

Nashville Police say the case will be handled by the District Attorney’s Office after police conclude their investigation.