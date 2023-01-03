MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck.

State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when a Dodge Charger driven by 42-year-old Glen E. Bess of Waynesville, Missouri hit the Jeep from behind.

The collision caused Mudbone’s Jeep to cross into the opposing lane of the interstate, where it hit two vehicles. Mudbone was killed. One other person was injured, police said.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol in investigating.