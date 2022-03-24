MEMPHIS, Tenn.– At least one person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision in Kentucky early Thursday morning.

According to Kentucky State Police, the five-vehicle crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-65 in Simpson County, Kentucky located just north of the Tennessee state line.

A preliminary investigation indicated that 28-year-old Christopher Steger of Ohio was driving a 2019 Ford Ecosport southbound on I-65 when his vehicle entered the right emergency lane where it struck a semi-truck and trailer.

The vehicle then re-entered the southbound lanes where it was struck by two other semi-truck and trailers.

Steger was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to state police, a semi-truck driven by a man from Memphis was also involved in the crash, but he wasn’t hurt.

There were no other injuries reported in this collision.