MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged with making threats against a judge and prosecutor in Davidson County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.

Bobby Terrell Harris, 33, was booked into the Davidson County Jail on July 14, on two counts of Retailiation for Past Action, TBI said in a release. He is being held in $56,000 bond.

He was transported from the Shelby County Jail, where he had been held since a June 21 arrest on unrelated charges.

TBI said agents began investigation May 6, after a person allegedly called the Administrative Office of the Courts in Davisdon County and threatened the lives of the judge and prosecutor handling his case.

The investigation by TBI, along with Metro Nashville Police, pointed to Harris as the person who made the threatening phone call.