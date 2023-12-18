CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County deputies arrested a Memphis man after a chase this weekend.

Investigators said deputies were conducting a routine safety checkpoint on Highway 7 in the Avalon area on Saturday, December 16.

They said a vehicle approached the checkpoint and stopped. As deputies were speaking with the occupants, they said the driver suddenly sped away as deputies noticed a weapon in plain sight.

Deputies pursued the vehicle north on Highway 7 until the driver lost control and hit a light pole. The crash knocked out power to 1,000 customers.

Deputies said Marcus Traylor, 23, of Memphis, tried to flee the scene, but he was arrested. Traylor was booked into the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. He was charged with felony possession of marijuana enhanced by possession of a firearm.

Investigators said a preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen out of the Memphis area.

Marcus Traylor (Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office)

Carroll County deputies arrested a Memphis man after a chase this weekend. (Courtesy: Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Montgomery County deputies assisted Carroll County deputies in the search for the driver, who fled the scene. They said Cordarious Deshun McGee, 31, of Itta Bena, was located with a severe injury to his arm.

McGee was airlifted for medical treatment. He is expected to be charged, as well.