MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After at least 14 children and one adult were shot dead at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, many local leaders are voicing their concerns and offering condolences to families.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said:

Today’s elementary school shooting in Texas should shock us all into action. Mass shootings don’t have to be our norm. But I fear nothing will change until we hold legislators accountable to make common sense gun reforms a priority.

Dr. Joris Ray, Superintendent of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools said:

“Our heartfelt thoughts & prayers are w/the students, staff, & families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Schools should be a place for children to learn without fear — a place to RUN TO and not from. We stand with fellow educators to SOUND THE ALARM against violence.”

State Senator Raumesh Akbari (D) said:

“This is so incredibly sad. My Lord! Children should be able to go to school and not fear being murdered. Our babies deserve to be safe. Our teachers deserve to be safe! The families at Robb Elementary need our prayers and love. And Congress MUST fix this & enact gun control!Now!”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R) said:

Horrified and heartbroken to learn of the significant loss of life in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Please join me in lifting their loved ones up in prayer. Thank you to the local first responders working on the scene.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D) said:

Thoughts and prayers don’t work. Republicans need to stop genuflecting to NRA and help pass some gun laws,mental health, and red flag laws ( Buffalo). People need guns to kill! Wake up and let’s pass some laws to bolster safety.