MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council member Patrice Robinson has been selected by President Joe Biden to serve on the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The White House made the announcement Monday.

Robinson, a former employee of Memphis Light, Gas & Water, chairs the MLGW committee on Memphis City Council, and initiated the MLGW Share the Pennies Initiative and created the Weatherization Task Force, according to a release.

MLGW is TVA’s largest customer.

“Patrice Robinson has a lifetime of experience in utility management and public service and is the ideal candidate for the TVA Board. I am happy to see a Memphian again appointed to the board,” said Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Memphis).

Former WREG General Manager Ron Walter formerly served on the TVA board.