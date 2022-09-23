LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Members of the Little Rock Nine are set to hold a public speaking event to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the Little Rock Central High School integration.

The historic former high school students will speak at the Petit Jean Room at the Little Rock Marriott at 10:30 a.m. This event is one of many scheduled to honor the movement that marked the beginning of integration in schools.

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 1957, file photo, nine African American students enter Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., escorted by troops of the 101st Airborne Division. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 1957, file photo, two paratrooper officers escort black students from Central High School in Little Rock, Ark. School was closing for the weekend. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 1957, file photo, white girls from Central High School laugh as troopers with bayonets force them to move in Little Rock, Ark. Federal forces were used to enforce integration in the face of racial tension in Arkansas. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 1957, file photo, the first black students to enroll at Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., leave the building and walk toward a waiting Army station wagon following their classes. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, marks the 60th anniversary of when nine black students enrolled at the Arkansas school. One of the nine students is obscured by another student in this photograph. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman, File)

FILE – This Sept. 6, 1957, file photo shows students and members of the National Guard outside Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., weeks before nine black students entered the school protected by members of the 101st Airborne. The 60th anniversary of the Little Rock Nine’s enrollment is Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter, File)

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 1957, file photo, members of the 101st Airborne Division take up positions outside Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., after President Dwight D. Eisenhower ordered them into the city to enforce integration at the school. The 60th anniversary of the school’s desegregation is Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/File)

This combination of file photos shows the nine black teenagers who had to be escorted by federal troops past an angry white mob and through the doors of Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sept. 25, 1957. Top row from left are Minnie Brown, Elizabeth Eckford and Ernest Green; middle row, Thelma Mothershed, Melba Pattillo and Gloria Ray; bottom row, Terrence Roberts, Jefferson Thomas and Carlotta Walls. (AP Photos/File)

This combination of Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 photos shows eight of the Little Rock Nine, the black teenagers who had to be escorted by federal troops past an angry white mob and through the doors of Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., on Sept. 25, 1957. Top row from left are Minnijean Brown Trickey, Elizabeth Eckford and Ernest Green; middle row, Thelma Mothershed Wair, Melba Pattillo Beals and Gloria Ray Karlmark; bottom row, Terrence Roberts and Carlotta Walls LaNier. (AP Photos/Kelly Kissel)

Elizabeth Eckford, one of the nine black students who first integrated Little Rock’s Central High School in 1957, sits on a reconstructed commemorative bench on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, 61 years to the day after she escaped to the bench from a crowd of white protesters who blocked her from entering the school in Little Rock, Ark. Current Central high students led the bench construction effort as part of the Central High Civil Rights Memory Project. (AP Photo/Hannah Grabenstein)

A reconstructed bench commemorates the original to which Elizabeth Eckford, one of the Little Rock Nine black students who first integrated Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., escaped from a crowd of white protesters, seen on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Eckford returned to the bench 61 years to the day later after walking a portion of the two blocks she originally walked in 1957. Current Central high students led the bench construction effort as part of the Central High Civil Rights Memory Project. (AP Photo/Hannah Grabenstein)

Central High School, the setting of a contentious desegregation effort in 1957 by Elizabeth Eckford and eight other black students known as the Little Rock Nine, is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Little Rock, Ark. Eckford returned to the school 61 years to the day after she was blocked from entering by the Arkansas National Guard and white protesters to dedicate a commemorative reconstructed bench on which she originally sat. Current Central high students led the bench construction effort as part of the Central High Civil Rights Memory Project. (AP Photo/Hannah Grabenstein)

Little Rock Nine members will join Little Rock city officials Sunday to rename Park Street in front of the high school as “Little Rock Nine Way.” The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.

After the renaming, former President Bill Clinton, Governor Asa Hutchinson and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will hold a program at the Clinton Presidential Center at 5 p.m. This event is invite-only.

A live stream of Friday morning’s news conference will be available in the video player above.