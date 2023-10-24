KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the Dollywood Express derailed in early October, officials have identified the issue that caused the accident.

The derailment took place before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Oct. 1. All passengers on board were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

The train has been out of service while park officials conducted a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the derailment.

Following the investigation, the officials have identified a mechanical issue with the switch track. A replacement for the part will now be manufactured, installed and tested before the train returns to service.

Dollywood has yet to confirm a reopening date for the express.