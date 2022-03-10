MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The town of Mason is holding a meeting to discuss its future after the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury asked the town to surrender its charter or be taken over by the state.

In a letter addressed to the citizens of Mason, Tennessee State Comptroller Jason Mumpower said Mason finds itself “in a deep hole” due to financial mismanagement. The Comptroller’s Office claims Mason has not submitted its audit on time since 2001.

“For at least 20 years, the town government has been poorly managed,” Mumpower said. “Audits have been late, budgets have not been approved, major infrastructure needs have been ignored, and fraud has taken place, just to name a few issues. For years we have been told the problems are getting fixed, but the facts tell a different story.”

A Special Called Meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday evening at Cedar Grove Church.

The Comptroller’s Office says Mason’s next Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting is scheduled for March 21.

John Dunn, director of communications for the Comptroller’s Office, says that if the town decides against relinquishing its charter during either of these meetings, the Comptroller’s Office would likely assume control of the town’s finances.

Click here to read the letter the Comptroller’s Office addressed to the citizens of Mason.