MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A person barricaded himself inside a home after officers said he shot at a utility worker in Mississippi.

The incident happened on Mt. Sinai Road near Highway 309.

The utility worker was laying power lines when the suspect fired several shots at him, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect then barricaded himself.

Deputies said the victim was not hit by gunfire, but his vehicle was.

