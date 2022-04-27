MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in a plea deal after he kidnapped a woman and her son from a Dollar General store in Mississippi a little more than a week ago.

Anthony Sisk was charged with rape and sexual battery after an investigation on April 20. On Wednesday, Sisk took a plea deal and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to Lafayette County court information.

The woman, who does not want to be identified, told WREG she and her 21-year-old son were abducted on April 16 after shopping at Dollar General on Highway 4 in Marshall County. She said they were told to get in a vehicle and close their eyes.

She said she and her son were in the car for a long time and did not realize they traveled into Lafayette County where she says the nightmare was just beginning.

“I was kept for quite a few hours and sexually assaulted, and then I was released sometimes later at night by the kidnapper,” she said.

A location-based app installed on son’s phone led to their rescue.