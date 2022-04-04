KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With a major Sevier County wildfire that burned nearly 2,500 acres now under control, local officials have released a map showing which homes in the area were damaged or destroyed in the blaze.

The Sevier County Affected Areas, Road Closures, and Structure Status map can be viewed here and is searchable by address or road name. The map shows structures affected by the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire. Two structures have been reported to have been impacted by the nearby Millstone Gap/Dupont fire, which burned over 600 acres and is now 60% contained, are not shown on the map.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said that more than 300 structures have been affected by the Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane fire.





More information will be added to the map as it is processed. The listed assessments do not evaluate the soundness of the structures.

The American Red Cross on Monday is setting up drive-thru distribution areas to hand out supplies to those affected by the Sevier County wildfires. On Monday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the American Red Cross will set up drive-thru distribution areas for disaster emergency supplies for those affected by the fires, while supplies last.

Laurel Grove Missionary Baptist Church – 2404 Walden Creek Rd

– 2404 Walden Creek Rd Dollar General – 3049 Wears Valley Rd

– 3049 Wears Valley Rd Pigeon Forge Community Center– 170 Community Center Dr

Both fires have burned through over 3,000 acres in the last four days. As the Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Road fire is now 98%.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30 amid critical fire weather conditions due to strong winds and low humidity levels caused local officials to not issue any burn permits. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.