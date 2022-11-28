MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was sentenced to 55 years in prison after a shooting left a woman dead and a man injured in Brownsville, Tennessee.

Wylie Ligon III, 31, pled guilty Monday to the murder of Chelsey Morris and the attempted murder of Bruce Willis of Oklahoma. He will serve 35 years for second-degree murder and 20 years for attempted first-degree murder. The sentences will be served consecutively.

According to District Attorney General Frederick Agee, Morris and Willis were found critically injured inside a vehicle on East Main Street on August 24, 2020.

Willis was transported to a Memphis area hospital and Morris died at the scene.

Investigators believe Tavares Ray and Ligon were responsible for the shooting during an attempted robbery.

The next day, both men were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and two counts of especially aggravated robbery.

Tavares Ray has a status court date on March 13, 2023, in Haywood County Circuit Court.