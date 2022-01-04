DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after police say he robbed a pharmacy delivery driver on Monday around 12:00 p.m.

While the pharmacy driver was making deliveries in the area of Jordan Street, the Dyersburg Police Department said a man approached the delivery vehicle.

Police say the man robbed snatched a bag of medication from the driver’s hands and fled the scene on foot.

The victim then returned to the pharmacy and contacted police. Officers responded to the scene of Jordan Street and found a man fitting the description of the robber.

Jason Harris, 38, was arrested and charged with robbery.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4.