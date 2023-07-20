MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after Blytheville Police Department says he was displaying a gun at a business.

On July 19 at 3:44 p.m., police say their dispatch received a call stating that Michael Deline was inside Temps Plus displaying a gun.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they took Deline into custody without incident and he was charged with felony aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, and public intoxication.

Deline appeared in Blytheville district court and received a $100,000 bond and ankle monitoring. He was bound over to Circuit court.