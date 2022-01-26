MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 63-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night near Coldwater, Mississippi in what local authorities called an act of self-defense by a victim.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was shot as William Hoskins.

Deputies said Hoskins forced his way into a home in the 100 block of Oak Valley Drive and fired shots at three people inside. One of the victims grabbed a gun.

A woman called the county’s 911 around 8:30 p.m. and said she shot and killed someone in the house.

Deputies called it a domestic altercation and said the man and woman knew each other.

No charges have been filed.