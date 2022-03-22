MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Clifton, Tennessee man has been indicted in the 2021 shooting death of a deputy with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, according the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday.

On September 26, 2021, TBI agents began investigating the homicide of Hardin County Deputy Matthew Locke at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe.

According to TBI, Deputy Locke was fatally wounded while assisting other deputies and officers during a domestic disturbance in the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road in Clifton around 8:30 p.m. on September 25.

Agents developed information during the investigation that identified Todd Alan Stricklin as the person responsible.

On March 21, 2022, a Hardin County Grand Jury returned a 23-count indictment against Stricklin for charges including first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated kidnapping, six counts of aggravated assault, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call, reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

Stricklin remains in custody at the Chester County Jail. He is being held without bond.