MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured when he fell out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it happened around 4:20 in the afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 555 just outside Marked Tree, Arkansas. A witness told deputies they saw the victim hanging on to the vehicle.

Two women and one man are in custody, charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, the sheriff’s office said. One suspect may also face battery charges.

Authorities are trying to determine whether the man was forced out of the vehicle.