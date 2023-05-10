MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after leading state troopers on a chaotic chase in Craighead County, Arkansas Tuesday afternoon.

According to Arkansas State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-555 in Craighead County after 3 p.m. when they attempted to stop a black GMC Yukon displaying improper vehicle registration.

The driver, 50-year-old Timmy Davis, refused to stop and attempted to flee.

During the pursuit, Davis crossed the median, drove into oncoming traffic, and continued to flee from officers until his vehicle was damaged and inoperable.

That’s when state police say Davis drove through a perimeter fence at the Nestle Prepared Foods in Jonesboro, abandoned his vehicle, and stole someone’s car at gunpoint to continue fleeing from officers.

From there, authorities say Davis intentionally collided with pursuing officers and led them on another chase through Jonesboro while disregarding traffic signals, traveling into oncoming traffic, and colliding with a civilian vehicle.

After losing control of the stolen vehicle on I-555 near the Harrisburg Road exit, Davis attempted to run away but was later taken into custody.

A female passenger was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Arkansas State Police say the investigation is ongoing but Davis faces charges including fleeing by vehicle, fleeing on foot, aggravated robbery, theft of property, criminal mischief, multiple counts of aggravated assault, and driving with a suspended license.