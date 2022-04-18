TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant.

Police responded to a call about an assault early Saturday at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo.

Maj. Chuck McDougald says officers found emergency responders treating 31-year-old Leonard “K.C.” Cooper of Fulton. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says Cooper died several hours later at a hospital in Memphis.

His body was being taken to the Mississippi crime lab for an autopsy.

McDougald says a person was charged with aggravated assault, but that charge could be upgraded to homicide. Police did not immediately release the name of the person charged.