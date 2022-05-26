VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies began an investigation into a man who made contact with a minor online for sexual purposes.

According to deputies, the man initiated a chat online with the minor while staying the night at a Vidalia hotel after traveling.

During the chat, the man made plans to smoke narcotics with the minor and the conversation was of sexual nature. He convinced the minor to run away from home, stay the night at a hotel, and return to North Louisiana with him the following morning.

However, upon leaving the hotel on Thursday, May 26, 2022, deputies made contact with the man, identified as 33-year-old Woodrow “Woody” Robinson.

Robinson was placed under arrest and charged with Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.