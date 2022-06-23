NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man accused of killing off-duty state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris was convicted in the case.

Damion Whittley was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Prosecutors said he will serve 30 years with no parole eligibility.

On August 7, 2020, the body of Morris was found on the side of U.S. 61 South of Fayette. He had been working his part time job with the United States Postal Service (USPS) at the time of his murder.

Prosecutors said Whittley pled guilty to depraved heart murder.

Lieutenant Troy Morris

Morris, who was from Natchez, was a 27-year veteran and Lieutenant with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.