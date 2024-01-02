MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Kenton, Tennessee man was arrested following a series of fires or attempted fires over the weekend, and the discovery of explosive devices in two counties, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On January 1, TBI agents joined the Kenton Police Department to investigate multiple suspicious fires in the Kenton area. The fires took place in both Obion County and Gibson County.

Joseph Huffman, 32, was charged in Obion County with one count of attempted arson and five counts of prohibited weapons to include an explosive.

On January 2, Huffman was charged in Gibson County with one count of arson, one count of vandalism, and one count of prohibited weapon to include an explosive.

During the investigation, Huffman was accused of fires and attempting to set fires to structures and a vehicle from December 31 through January 1.

Joseph Huffman is currently held in the Obion County Jail.

Investigators with the Obion and Gibson County Sheriffs’ Departments, and Jackson Police Department bomb squad also helped with this case.