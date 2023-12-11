MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after police say he was involved in one of the four shooting incidents that occurred in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

There were a total of four shooting calls and one residential burglary between Dec. 7 through Dec. 11, reports state.

According to the Clarksdale Police Department, Joseph McClenton, 26, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Officers say they responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Lynn Street where the homeowner was found shot in the foot after the residence was fired into.

Shortly after the shooting, McClenton was arrested during a traffic stop. He was taken to the Coahoma County Justice Complex pending an initial appearance.

CPD says they received shots fired calls at the following locations:

200 block of Lynn Street

600 block of Walnut Street

1700 block of Chestnut

During a residential burglary, officers responded to the 1500 block of Cedar Street. Police say a 32-inch television and an Android cell phone were stolen from the home.