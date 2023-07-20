MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dispute between two stepbrothers in Lula, Mississippi ended with one dead and the other arrested, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to a shooting on Armistead Street in Lula at 8:45 Wednesday night. They found one man who had been shot, dead in the front yard. Another man was inside the house.

Christopher Dotson, 40, was identifed as the victim.

His stepbrother, William Johnson, 41, was taken into custody without incident and charged with homicide.

William Johnson is being held in the Coahoma County Detention Center.