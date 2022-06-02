MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing multiple charges after a U.S. Army veteran was found dead inside his home, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

On November 12, 2021, TBI agents joined the Obion County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the suspicious death of U.S. Army veteran Robert Vallery.

Vallery was found dead earlier that day in his family’s home on Will Dickerson Road in Union City, according to investigators.

During the investigation, Cameron Taylor of Martin, Tennessee was identified as the person responsible for Vallery’s death.

Warrants were issued and served Thursday charging Taylor with first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, and theft over $1,000.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and Martin Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

Taylor is currently in the Obion County jail on unrelated charges. He is being held without bond.