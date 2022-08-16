MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Poinsett County man was arrested after a noise complaint led to a standoff Tuesday morning.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a noise complaint around 10 a.m. at a home on Dawson Lane near Harrisburg where Joseph Wilson, 57, was allegedly playing loud music and shooting outside the home.

The sheriff’s office said when deputies tried to make contact with Wilson, they saw a large number of spent gun cartridges nearby.

Deputies tried to talk to Wilson through the window but he closed it after saying few words.

Authorities say Wilson later threw a box of ammo out of the house into the street. Deputies tried talking to him again but he was unresponsive.

Eventually, search and arrest warrants were obtained for Wilson and he was taken into custody without incident with assistance from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.

Wilson has been charged with felony aggravated assault.