MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Thursday after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Tunica County.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said around 9:39 p.m. Wednesday, they received a call that there was a person lying in the roadway unresponsive on Old U.S. Highway 61 south of Mhoon Landing Parkway in Tunica.

Michael Bell, 38, was found at the scene with severe injuries. He was treated at the scene but did not survive his injuries.

Deputies found evidence suggesting Bell was struck by a vehicle.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office arrested 22-year-old De’Aryius Williams for felony hit and run.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.