MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas State Police say a man has been arrested after a Desha County woman was fatally shot in her home.

Arkansas State Police say 68-year-old Joan Lemonds was shot Wednesday afternoon at her home in the 1700 block of Arkansas Highway 277, west of Watson.

Police say the coroner pronounced her dead shortly before 1 p.m.

According to Arkansas State Police, the Desha County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the shooting. A neighbor reportedly stated Lemonds and the suspect were arguing inside of Lemonds’ home before the shooting.

Arkansas State Police say the suspect is being held pending “the filing of formal charges.” Police did not release the suspect’s name.

Police say the Desha County Sheriff’s Department has asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate the shooting.