TATE COUNTY, Miss. — The man accused of a mass shooting in Arkabutla, Mississippi that left six dead will remain in Tate County jail.

Richard Dale Crum, officially charged with two of the six deaths, was denied bond during a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

Security was tight at Tate County Justice Court amid numerous “alarming” death threats made through social media. Thursday’s hearing went off without any issues.

Sheriff Brad Lance described two of three crime scenes from Friday’s mass shooting that left six dead: the Arkabutla convenience store where Chris Boyce was killed, and the moblie home where Crum shot and killed his ex-wife Debra Sue Crum.

“We presented a minimum amount of evidence to show probable cause why this case should be bound over the action of the Grand Jury,” said Jay Hale, District Attorney for the 17th District. “We only presented evidence as to two of the victims today. However, once we proceed to the Grand Jury we’ll present charges on all of our victims.”

Crum is charged with first degree murder in Chris Boyce’s death and capital murder for killing Debra Sue Crum. There is no bail allowed for capital murder in Mississippi.

It was also revealed that Crum had two handguns and 12-gauge shotgun in his possession when he was apprehended.

At least two dozen family members and friends of victims attended the hearing. Among them was George Drane, who was severely beaten with the stock of Crum’s shotgun while trying to prevent Crum from shooting Debra Sue a second, and ultimately fatal, time.

He declined to talk Thursday, but Monday, while bandaged and in shock, he described his loss.

“I really loved her,” Drane said. “I miss her, I really do.”

The family of Debra Crum has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

A candlelight vigil for victims of Friday’s mass shooting is scheduled to be held at 6 Thursday evening in Arkabutla.