VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, May 1, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject, who contacted what believed to be a child online, in an attempt to meet for sexual activities. During the investigation, deputies discovered 49-year-old Walter Smith sent sexually explicit images to the juvenile along with messages of an illegal sexual nature.

Walter Smith

According to deputies, Smith then attempted to meet the juvenile at a location in Vidalia, La., after driving almost an hour away. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on Smith’s vehicle and his was placed under arrest.

Authorities also learned that Smith was a registered sex predator in the State of Mississippi, due to being convicted of Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes in 2009. Smith was charged with Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.