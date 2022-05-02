MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greteva Frierson, who was gunned down Friday morning during an apparent act of domestic violence, was the goddaughter of slain NBA star Lorenzen Wright.

It is a bad dream Deborah Marion just can not seem to wake from.

“It’s like 12 years ago all over again,” Marion said. “A murder. Somebody murders somebody for nothing.”

Marion was shocked to learn that Frierson died such a violent death. Oxford Police Department is charging her boyfriend, Justin Morris, 33, with murdering Frierson after she ran from her Oxford condominium to a neighbor’s door for help.

“I just know this boyfriend of hers shot her once in the back of her head execution style,” Marion said. “She was a loving girl. She’s been in my life all her life.”

Her son, Lorenzen Wright, was murdered in 2010, and now she is facing Frierson’s death.

“Her mother and Lorenzen used to date, and she thought Lorenzen was her biological father, but they did the DNA and she wasn’t,” Marion said.

However, she says that did not matter to Lorenzen.

“He told everybody in our family that she was just going to be his daughter,” Marion said. “And that was that, and she was the whole while, up until last week. She was his daughter. She was my granddaughter.”

Marion said she vows to stand by Frierson’s children and hopes the woman’s accused killer pays for his crime. She says in a strange way, history seems to be repeating itself.

“I hope he do life,” Marion said. “‘Cause the kids and myself, we going to be doing life forever. Just like Lorenzen, I been doing life since 2010. I had no idea I’d be doing life again.”

Justin Morris is being held on a $1 million bond.

Marion also told WREG she is preparing to attend convicted murderer Sherra Wright’s parole hearing next week in Nashville.