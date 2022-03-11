MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A loose camel reportedly killed two people Thursday afternoon in Obion County, Tennessee.

According to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a loose camel attacking people near Shirley Farms on South Bluff Road in Obion at 4:44 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found two people unconscious and the camel still on the loose.

The sheriff’s office says Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Rescue Squad, the Ridgely Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol all responded to the scene to help move the victims to a safe place.

According to the sheriff’s office, the camel attacked an Obion County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and then moved toward the deputies. The sheriff’s office said the officers put the camel down “for the safety of everyone on the scene.”

The two victims died of their injuries. The sheriff’s office has identified them as 42-year-old Bobby Matheny of Ridgely and 67-year-old Tommy Gunn of Obion.

There is no word on how the camel got loose.

Obion is about 100 miles north of Memphis.