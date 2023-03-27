NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Responses from government officials at the local, state, and federal levels are pouring in following the school shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville Monday morning.

Hospital and police officials have confirmed to News 2 that three children, three adults and the shooter are all deceased.

Gov. Bill Lee

I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene. As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R—Crossville)

No harm should ever come to any child. At some point today, please take a moment to pray for the families impact by this tragedy. As we continue learning more details, we appreciate law enforcement and first responders for their quick response neutralizing the threat.

Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D—Memphis)

Another school shooting! Praying for the families and the precious little ones-they don’t deserve this life altering trauma. #Tennessee has open carry and pending legislation to extend it to 18 year olds & include long guns. This shouldn’t be a partisan issue-enough is enough.

Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D—Nashville)

Absolutely devastating and heart wrenching. Every parent’s worst nightmare. Tennessee family, please lift these families up in your prayers.

Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D—Nashville)

Let’s pray politicians with power to do something about school shootings will find the courage to act. Let’s pray the anger we feel is transformed into demanding better. Let’s pray the compassion we have for the families & teachers doesn’t give way to cynicism or giving up.

Rep. Gloria Johnson (D—Knoxville)

Praying for Nashville as we find out more about this horrific shooting. When will our legislators make a serious effort to protect TN kids and families? We must do better for TN kids, there are common sense steps we can take if we are serious about protecting kids.

And do not tell me this is politicizing the issue, both sides of the aisle in my district want action on common sense gun legislation. Not acting is allowing further mass shootings. We are making a choice. Guns are not more important than TN children and families.

Mayor Jon Cooper

In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals.

Tonya Hancock, Metro Councilor – District 9

We need your help @GovBillLee @MarshaBlackburn and @SenatorHagerty Please help us pass stricter gun laws in Tennessee and in the Federal Government to save us from these senseless tragedies!

Zulfat Suara, Metro Councilor At-Large

As a parent, the last place you will expect your child to be hurt is at school. I cannot imagine the pain. Praying for the families involved.

Delishia Porterfield, Metro Councilwoman – District 29

This is awful and terrifying

Freddie O’Connell, Metro Councilman – District 19

Nashville has, sadly, today joined the communities that have experienced a school shooting. For now, my focus is turning to supporting the impacted families and revisiting our efforts to prevent these horrifying scenarios.

Bob Mendes, Metro Councilman At-Large

This is shattering.

Sandra Sepulveda, Metro Councilwoman – District 30

The politicians who would offer their “thoughts and prayers” in this state and at the federal level, and do nothing are cowards. They are empty words. The priorities of this state are wrong.

Russ Bradford, Metro Councilman – District 13

Enough with thoughts and prayers, we need actions.

Abigail Taylor, District 9, Metro Nashville School Board

My heart is absolutely broken for Covenant School. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Chuch, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. MNPS sent buses to help get students to that reunification center and will offer any and all continuing help we can.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R—Tennessee)

Devastated and heartbroken about the tragic news at Covenant School. I’m grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions. I am monitoring the situation closely, and my office is in contact with local officials & available to anyone needing assistance.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R—Tennessee)

Chuck and I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. My office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist. Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected.

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R)

Amy and I – as well as our entire office – are praying for everyone at Covenant School in Nashville. Please stay away from the area, allow first responders to work, and give parents an opportunity to access a pickup area at Woodmont Baptist per direction of local authorities.

Rep. Chuck Fleschmann (R)

Brenda and I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. We are grateful for our brave police and first responders who selflessly responded and are still onsite. Please join us in praying for everyone affected by this tragedy.

Tennessee GOP

What happened this morning was a horrific act of violence carried out by a disturbed individual. Our hearts are broken over the loss of these innocent lives. We grieve along with Tennesseans across this state for the entire Nashville community and families of Covenant School. We thank the courageous first responders for their quick action to prevent further loss of life.

Even the Tennessee Titans issued a statement on social media:

We are heartbroken by the senseless loss of life at Covenant School today. We offer our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and the entire Covenant School community.