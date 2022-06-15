HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday will hold a news briefing at 11 a.m. regarding the ongoing search for missing 6-year-old Summer Wells.

June 15 marks one year since family members reported Summer missing from her Beech Creek home in Hawkins County, sparking numerous searches spanning thousands of acres and an influx of tips — all yielding no answers.

