LUXORA, Ark. – Several law enforcement agencies were searching a section of the Mississippi in Northeast Arkansas for a Blytheville man who has been missing for more than a month.

Melvin Sharkey, 55, was last seen in Kennett, Missouri, on January 7. His vehicle was found on January 11.

Mississippi River in Luxora, AR

Investigators with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t tell us why they were searching the river near Newark Lake in Luxora but said it is now far from where they found his SUV.

“I think it’s just an effort to try and do something,” said Capt. Preston Williams with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office. “There are no leads on where he would be.”

The Kennett Police Department said Sharkey was in Kennett visiting his girlfriend, but Sharkey’s family members didn’t know who she was.

Sharkey’s vehicle was found on East Calhoun Street in Luxora.

“The door was left open, but there was nothing suspicious as far as what was in the car,” said Capt. Williams.

If you know anything about Melvin Sharkey, call Blytheville Crime Stoppers at (844)-910-STOP.