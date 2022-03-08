KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville first responders are asking drivers to use caution near Henley Street Bridge as they actively work a “public safety issue.”

Knoxville Police, Knoxville Fire, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad are searching after a man believed to have jumped off the Henley Street bridge into the Tennessee River.

Around 3 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a man running in and out of traffic on Chapman Highway near downtown Knoxville, according to a spokesman for Knoxville Police Department. The man was found on the Henley Street Bridge, where an officer made contact with him. During this interaction, the police spokesman said the man “suddenly and inexplicably” jumped off the bridge.

Knoxville Fire Department members are using boats to actively search the Tennessee River for the man. The police department spokesman said that as of 3:51 p.m. the man had not resurfaced.

Knoxville Police said there were no known criminal charges on the man and he would have been taken to an area hospital for evaluation.