KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 67-year-old Knoxville man who was convicted for his actions during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol faces a new charge of possession of guns as a convicted felon.

Clifford Meteer, 67, faces one count of felon in possession of firearms following a federal indictment on July 20. He pleaded not guilty in an initial court appearance on July 29.

Meteer will be kept in custody ahead of a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 3. A pretrial conference has been set for Sept. 15.

“Inside the Capitol building, it was a peaceful process. I never saw anything that constituted any kind of riot,” Cliff Meteer said. (WATE)

In April, he was sentenced to 60 days in prison, three years of probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay $500 in restitution after he pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The new charge appears to stem from a prior felony conviction, as demonstrating in the Capitol is a class-B misdemeanor.

FBI agents executed a federal search warrant at Meteer’s Knoxville home on Aug. 10, 2021 in connection to actions on January 6. Agents recovered at least 10 guns and ammunition during the search, including five handguns, three rifles, and two shotguns.

Meteer called his arrest ‘unnecessary’ in an interview with WATE following the search by federal agents.

According to the United States Sentencing Commission, the average sentence for all felon in possession of a firearm offenders in 2019 was 64 months.