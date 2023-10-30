MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three of four juveniles they say were involved in a shooting and crash in Sardis early Sunday morning.

A man in the Green Hill subdivision called 911 at around 8:30 a.m. after a group of people in a car fired shots at him. It does appear the victim was hurt.

A deputy said while on Main Street, he spotted four males dressed in black with masks near Court Street.

The deputy said when he turned his vehicle around to stop the maroon Chevy Malibu, the driver took off and crashed into another vehicle, disabling it.

Investigators said four suspects ran from the vehicle, and three were taken into custody with the help of K-9 units. Deputies also recovered a stolen weapon.

Charges are pending against the teens, just 14 and 15 years old. The fourth suspect is still at large.