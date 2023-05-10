MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blytheville Police are looking for suspects after a child was shot multiple times on Tuesday.

According to BPD, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of East Rose. They found a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds.

Blytheville Police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect. If you have any information, you are urged to call the department at 870-763-4411. If you see the vehicle, call 911.

The people in the vehicle are considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.