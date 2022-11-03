MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials announced Wednesday that Quinton Tellis, who was tried twice for the murder of a Mississippi woman, will not face trial for the murder of a University of Louisiana-Monroe graduate.

Last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis on the basis of information that the State of Mississippi wanted Tellis to serve a five-year prison sentence for other offenses.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeal will decide whether Tellis stands trial in the future after serving his sentence in Mississippi. Tellis is accused of the fatal stabbing of Ming Chen Hsiao, a ULM graduate, which took place in Monroe, La. on July 29, 2015.

Tellis pleaded guilty to three counts of Unauthorized Card Use and Possession of Marijuana. He was sentenced to serve 10 years for stealing Hsiao’s debit card on the night of the murder.

Tellis was then accused of the murder of Jessica Chambers in Mississippi in 2016.

According to reports, Chambers was burned alive. He went to trial twice for Chambers’ murder but the trials ended in a hung jury.

According to officials, the State of Louisiana has issued an appeal for this ruling.