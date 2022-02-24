FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One week after receiving an extension to file a reply brief regarding Joshua Duggar’s request for an acquittal or a new trial, Duggar’s defense team requested another extension.

On February 24, the defense filed an unopposed motion that grants them more time to file objections to the initial disclosure presentence investigation report (PSR).

The PSR in question is the prosecution’s 30-page filing that was submitted on February 11. The latest defense motion noted that an extension would grant them “sufficient time to meet with Duggar” to review the prosecution’s filing.

The defense noted that their motion was unopposed by the government, and the United States Probation Officer involved in the case stated that “she takes no position on this request so long as it is approved by this Court.”

The filing added that it was not meant to “hinder or unnecessarily delay the proceedings.”

Judge Timothy L. Brooks of the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court filed a text-only motion granting an extension until March 4. Any objections are now due on that date.

In December, 2021, Duggar was found unanimously guilty on two child pornography charges and is being held in Washington County Detention Center until his sentencing. Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count. His sentencing date is set for April 5.