JONESBORO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — In early February 2022, a credit card fraud victim notified Jonesboro Police that their card was used in multiple locations in Jonesboro. The victim called their credit card company and learned that a new copy of his card had been mailed to him and that he never received it.

During the investigation, officers learned that a red Chrysler Town and Country was spotted multiple times by the victim’s neighbors parked in the street near the victim’s residence. The individuals who spotted the van mentioned that the driver of the van was stealing mail.

The case detective obtained video of the suspect transactions from the victim’s credit card statement.

Officers identified the suspect to be Valerie Spence.

In the video, Spence was seen inserting the card chip to make purchases. She was also seen driving a red Chrysler Town and Country identical to the suspect van.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Spence’s residence on February 22, 2022, and located numerous items purchased with the victim’s card. Officers also discovered mail belonging to 247 different victims with several victims living in the area where the suspect’s van was spotted by citizens.

The seized mail contained credit card offers, bank statements, birth certificates, W-2s, and other documents. Officers also found notebooks and notes that detailed profiles of victims’ information including bank account numbers, social security numbers, and copies of their debit cards taped to the page.

There were also to-do lists with tasks on them to make fake driver’s licenses, print checks, and to call victims and pretend to be with their bank. A total of 24 physical debit cards in other people’s names were located among the stolen mail. Also, officers discovered a used methamphetamine pipe and a pill bottle with methamphetamine residue.

Spence was placed under arrest and read her Miranda Rights. She admitted to being the woman in the video and using the initial victim’s card but claimed she “found” all of the other mentioned evidence and mail.

On Monday, February 28, 2022, she was arrested for Financial Identity Fraud, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, 20 counts of Theft of Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 228 counts of Theft $1,000 or Less. Spence’s bond was set at $50,000.